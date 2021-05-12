Chrissy Teigen Shares Lentil Soup Recipe, Miley Cyrus Asks If She Can Send Some Home

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram and shared the recipe of her "classic red lentil soup". Sharing the same, she also mentioned that the soup has "upped" her mood and got her through some of the roughest times. Miley Cyrus wanted to have the soup and asked if Chrissy can send the soup to her place. Take a look below.

Miley Cyrus comments on Chrissy Teigen's recipe

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy shared a page that had all the list of the materials required and the stepwise, detailed process to make the Red lentil soup. While sharing the recipe, she penned a note that read, “It’s been a yearrrr. People use the term “life-changing” all the time, but when I tell you this warm, cozy soup upped my mood and got me through some of the roughest times, I am not kidding. Obviously, cravings is about things that I want, make, and eat at the very moment that I want them. And there are many things that I have become obsessed with. But nothing has hit me quite like this – this sneakily simple, classic, comforting soup" (sic).

Chrissy further added, "We sipped it out of giant mugs, warming out hands and dipping Sesame Parm Soupsticks, and the level of comfort and support I felt from this soup this year was off the charts. Batches were quadrupled, pot after pot was made, and when I tell you they were finished every time, they were finished every. Single. Time" (sic).

She captioned her post by writing, “printed a page from book 3, my cozy classic red lentil soup! I’ll be making it on my live today from my newwww kitchen at 12:30!”

Miley Cyrus dropped a comment on her post by writing, “I have to havvvvvve this! Please make for me ! I can’t cook :(“ Further, she said, “Can u send the soup to my place ?!” Have a look at her reaction below.

About Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook

Untitled Chrissy Teigen Cookbook is slated to release on October 12, 2021. Adeena Sussman also stands as one of the authors of the book. In the most personal cookbook, Chrissy will be sharing comfort food recipes along with some signature recipes and more.

(IMAGE: CHRISSY TEIGEN AND MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.