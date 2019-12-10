Chrissy Teigen Spills Secrets About Fights With John Legend, Celeb Gossips And More!

Chrissy Teigen started a massive question-answer session on her Twitter account. She is known to be vocal about her opinions and often disses the current President of the USA, Donald Trump. However, this time she was seen answering several questions about celebrity life, kids, dealing with paparazzi and also gave some tips on how to deal with restaurant reservations which are difficult to make.

Here a few of the answers Chrissy Teigen gave

When a fan asked about bickering with her husband and musician John Legend, Chrissy Teigen said that she does not believe in hiding anything. She said, “I don’t hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back.” She also mentioned how John will always schedule things, which she cannot stand. She wrote on Twitter that, John will always talk about something she is unaware of and later get mad for not listening.

I don’t hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back. https://t.co/66b5Y5tIHl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

scheduling. he will tell me something he knows I didn’t hear and get mad when i am confused later. “Hey I’ll take Luna to school today also I’m going to Washington DC next week” https://t.co/8hbmxQx7AZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Chrissy Teigen also answered some questions about her celebrity life and changes that happen after becoming famous. She mentioned how she can help others but remains stuck in her own problems. She has a different perspective on life and others in general after she became popular.

Whoa very good question. I dunno, honestly. I still see things from every perspective. But I’m also highly anxious and perceptive so it’s kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of...stuck? https://t.co/jYqfqbCoVa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Chrissy Teigen spilled some secrets about A-listers in the industry. She answered some questions about her publicists, and how the Public relations work. She has four nannies to watch her kids, business accountants to handle bills, publicist and a house manager. Chrissy nodded a yes to how celebrities have secret accounts on social media and how interviews can be planned.

We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc https://t.co/LRMuOxzdLg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

