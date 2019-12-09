Chrissy Teigen's Epic Reply To Troll Who Asked Her To 'cover Up' Near Daughter

Chrissy Teigen was recently at the forefront for trolling online. She shared a photograph of herself with her daughter Luna casually sitting on stairs. She captioned the photograph as, on set with my stylist.

Chrissy epic reply to troll asking her to 'cover-up' near daughter

Teigen was seen wearing a pink blazer, with her daughter adjusting it. Fans loved the sweet moment between the daughter and mother, however, trolls were quick to act. The trolls accused her of showing too much skin. Some even said she must show some decency while dressing up in front of a child.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 maaan.when i say i love @chrissyteigen i totally do pic.twitter.com/7iEpGbytaG — a murfy's flaw & sam smith stan acc💕 (@therealhippi3) December 7, 2019

Chrissy Teigen shut them down by commenting, that her daughter had been fed with it for several months and she doesn’t mind it. The model gave the trolls a fitting reply and shut them down for good. Many of her fans were quick to support her and said a mother is free to be herself in front of her kids.

Fans of the model from all over the world praised her for her reply. They supported her and admitted that there was nothing wrong in the photograph. The trolls have thereby been shut and while some are still arguing over the comments section, Chrissy has left a powerful message. People said that Chrissy can wear whatever she wants and if her daughter is comfortable in it there shouldn’t be any problem.

