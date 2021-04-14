Chrissy Teigen Wishes Daughter Luna A Happy Birthday, Calls Her 'incredible Little Girl'

Television personality and model Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated her daughter Luna's birthday. Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna recently turned 5 and the model dedicated a sweet post for her daughter on Instagram. In the post, Chrissy called Luna a "dream daughter" and thanked her for "5 perfect years". See the post here

Chrissy Teigen wishes her daughter Luna on 5th birthday

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her daughter Luna and wrote a sweet note in the caption. In her captions, Chrissy wrote that she couldn't believe her daughter was 5 and called her beautiful, kind, smart, and funny. Chrissy wrote "to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome" in her captions. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two kids together 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles. The model also shared pictures of her family as they celebrated Luna's birthday. Chrissy Teigen's photos of her family can be seen below-

Friends and fans wish Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Jason Diamond wished Luna and left a comment saying "Happy birthday to the one and only Luna. Hope she still wants to be a doctor when she grows up". Social media influencer Melanie Fiona left a comment and wished Chrissy's daughter. Most of the fans left comments wishing Luna on her birthday. One fan commented that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were really lucky to have both their children in their lives and wrote that 5 years is a precious time.

Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter

A few days back Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and announced that she would be quitting Twitter and has deactivated her account. In the lengthy post, she stated that the platform no longer felt positive and that the bullying and trolling really weighed her down. She further added that it was not Twitter's fault at all and that she has to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t going to like her.

