Chrissy Teigen’s Slippery Spaghetti Salad Recipe Is Very Easy To Make; Check Out

Chrissy Teigen has been spotted spending a lot of her quarantine time cooking delicious recipes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate handle, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, especially for her food recipes. Here is how to make Slippery Spaghetti Salad like Chrissy Teigen. Read ahead to know her recipe-

Chrissy Teigen’s Slippery Spaghetti Salad

RECEIPT DESCRIPTION BY CHRISSY TEIGEN

“I dare you to resist the combination of mayo, soy, and sesame oil! It’s weirdly addictive, as you will find when you make this pasta salad, which may be the best use of bamboo shoots in recent memory. This dish must be served cold and couldn’t be easier. If you like the sauce, double it up and use it on other stuff, too”.

Ingredients

2/3 cup of mayonnaise

¼ cup and 1 teaspoon of peanut oil

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons of sesame oil

2/3 box (2/3 pound) of spaghetti

1 red bell pepper (seeded and diced)

1 small can of bamboo shoots (drained, patted dry, and cut into thin strips)

1 large carrot cut into julienne (get one of these for that or just use a box grater)

1 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

Recipe

Mix the mayonnaise, ¼ cup of the peanut oil, soy sauce, mustard, and sesame oil together in a large bowl and set it aside.

Cook the spaghetti according to the directions given on the package. Don’t forget to drain the spaghetti very well and then toss it with the remaining one teaspoon peanut oil.

Then, add the spaghetti to the dressing kept aside in the bowl along with the bell pepper, bamboo shoots, carrots, and cilantro, and toss to coat.

Chill at least one hour and serve.

THE RECEIPT WITH THE ABOVE MENTIONED AMOUNT OF INGREDIENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR SIX TO EIGHT PEOPLE. YOU CAN INCREASE THE QUANTITY IF YOU WANT TO SERVE MORE PEOPLE. THE PREPARATION TIME IS APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES AND TOTAL PREPARATION TIME IS ONE HOUR AND 30 MINUTES.

