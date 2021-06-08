Christina Ricci Marks 2nd Collaboration With Lana Wachowski By Joining 'The Matrix 4' Cast

Christina Ricci has joined the cast of the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise which is titled The Matrix 4. Ricci's name was quietly added to the film's cast in the latest update of the press kit from Warner Bros., as per Deadline. The sci-fi film is helmed by Lana Wachowski and it will mark 2nd collaboration of Ricci with Lana after 2008's Speed Racer in which Ricci appeared as Emile Hirsch's titular character Speed Racer's girlfriend Trixie.

About Christina Ricci in The Matrix 4

Much like the plot of The Matrix 4, the details of the character of Christina Ricci are also kept under wraps by the makers. Christina Ricci joined the steller cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwich, Jada Pinkett Smith, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwunmere, Max Riemelt, and Brain J. Smith among others. How I Met Your Mother fame Neil Patrick Harris, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Trancers fame Telma Hopkins have also been roped in for the highly anticipated science fiction film.

More about the cast and crew of The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 cast will show the revival of characters from previous films, Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne as Trinity, Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. While the details of the characters are not revealed yet, according to the ANI, it is rumored that a young Morpheous could appear in the movie. The film is the joint production of Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures. The film is written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon based on characters created by The Wachowskis sisters Lana and Lily. While Grant Hill and James McTeigue will be producing the film along with Wachowski, Terry Needham, Garrett Grant, and Bruce Berman will serve as the executive producers.

About The Matrix 4 release date

The Matrix 4 was supposed to be released on May 21, 2021, along with Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4, the film got postponed to April 1, 2022, owing to the Covid-19 crises. It was announced last year in October that the film is slated for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. on December 22, 2021. The film will simultaneously premiere on the streaming platform, HBO Max.

