Christmas Movie Releases: Films That Are Set To Release This Holiday Season

Christmas is a time where you and your family can gather together and enjoy some quality time watching a fun Christmas film. There are several films that are released during the holiday season as it is one of the prime times for cinema, as audiences flock to the theatres to enjoys some great films. Each year a bunch of new Christmas films are released, and while not all of them qualify in becoming Christmas classics, most of them are still a fun one time watch. This year is no different as several upcoming Christmas films are set to be released this holiday season. So here is a list of all the movies that are set to release this year on the occasion of Christmas.

Read | Rajkumar Hirani Movies: Superhit Bollywood Films Directed By Him

Frozen II

The first Frozen film was a massive success for Disney and was also a fun film that could be enjoyed by the whole family. Frozen II is set to make a worldwide release on November 22, 2019. However, certain theatres in India have already started screening the film. The second movie in the Frozen series will continue the story of Elsa and Anna and also fits the theme of Christmas.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be a biographical drama film that will be based on the life of Fred Rogers. Fred was one of the early icons of children television and was a pioneer in the genre thanks to his iconic shows such as Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Sesame Street. The film is set to release on November 28, 2019.

Read | Bollywood: Here Are The Best Children And Youth-oriented Movies

Black Christmas

Here is a unique film for the list. Horror movies during Christmas are a rarity, but they do get made occasionally. The lastest popular Christmas Horror film was Krampus and it was released in 2015. This year, Black Christmas will once again try to bring in horror into Christmas. Black Christmas is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. The film will be a slasher horror movie and is set to release on December 13, 2019.

Read | Christmas: Here Are A Few Funny Episodes From Two And A Half Men

Read | Christmas: A List Of Fun Games To Play While Hosting A Party At Your Workplace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.