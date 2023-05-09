Christopher Nolan, Brother Jonathan Nolan Stand In Solidarity With WGA Writers Strike

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan was recently seen extending his support to the ongoing Writers' Strike in Hollywood. The Writers Guild of America initiated a Writers' Strike on May 2, seeking better treatment and payment to the scribes. Several web series shows and films have been impacted due to the Writers Strike, with some of them being Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s Blade, Saturday Night Live, Yellowjackets and Stranger Things.

A picture of Christopher Nolan is circulating on Twitter where he could be seen lending his support to the WGA Strike. In the picture, he stood alongside his brother Jonathan Nolan. The brothers held their banners in hand with “Writers Guild of America on strike" written on them. They were photographed outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Check out their viral picture below.

Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan on the picket line for the writers strike outside Paramount Pictures. pic.twitter.com/oD9RElmewR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

More about the WGA Strike

The WGA Strike was initiated as a protest against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Thousands of writers are currently on strike against the AMPTP, which consists of movie production giants such as Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, Apple, Paramount, Netflix, NBC Universal, Sony, and Amazon. Along with Christopher Nolan, other major figures have also extended their support to the Writers Strike such as Elizabeth Olsen, Olivia Wilde, Cynthia Nixon, Natasha Lyonne, Jon Cryer, Drew Barrymore and Rob Lowe.

Nolan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Oppenheimer. It features Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who has worked with the Interstellar director in a number of films such as the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. Oppenheimer also features Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon. It is slated for July 21 release.