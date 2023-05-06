Oppenheimer Poster: Christopher Nolan Gives Glimpse Of Cillian Murphy With A-bomb

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer unveiled a new poster of the highly anticipated film, creating a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike. The captivating poster showcases the film’s star, Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. He was the renowned theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, Oppenheimer delves into the life and contributions of J Robert Oppenheimer, specifically his leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory and his work on the Manhattan Project. This cinematic exploration of Oppenheimer’s journey promises to provide a thought-provoking and immersive experience for audiences. He was known as the 'father of the atmoic bomb'.

A film by Christopher Nolan. #Oppenheimer is in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/rK3LZPD33h — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 5, 2023

Oppenheimer cast

Joining Cillian Murphy in the stellar cast are Hollywood stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh. The ensemble cast adds to the excitement surrounding the film, with fans eagerly anticipating their performances under Nolan’s direction.

Cillian Murphy's interest in working with Christopher Nolan

In an interview with the Associated Press, Cillian Murphy expressed his excitement about working with Christopher Nolan, stating that he had always been eager to collaborate with The Dark Knight filmmaker. “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part," Murphy said. It is evident that the actor holds Nolan in high regard, as he admitted to secretly longing for a leading role in one of the director’s films.

Mark your calendars for July 21, 2023 as that is when Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit the theaters. It is produced Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc and Atlas Entertainment, with Christopher Nolan producing alongside Emma Thoman and Charles Roven. With its impressive cast, captivating storyline, and the creative vision of Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is poised to be a must-see cinematic experience that will look to captivate audiences around the world.