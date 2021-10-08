Christopher Nolan Calls Matt Reeves 'great Filmmaker', Lauds Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves' The Batman is one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated movies of the year. Reeves is all set to bring to the audience a younger version of the Caped Crusader that will be portrayed by Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Recently, critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has also helmed the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, spoke about Reeves' upcoming take on the iconic superhero.

Christopher Nolan on Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Christopher Nolan recently appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused and shared his views about Reeves' new Batman movie. Nolan who has directed the critically acclaimed Dark Night trilogy with Christain Bane as the caped crusader said that he appreciates that a character's story can be interpreted in so many different ways and also how different his take of Batman was from Reeves. The filmmaker along with voicing his confidence in Reeves' direction also praised Pattinson's talent, with whom he recently worked on the sci-fi thriller movie Tenet.

Nolan said, "The Batman as a character benefits from reinterpretation. Matt Reeves is a great filmmaker & Rob is one of the greats." The upcoming Batman movie will also star Paul Dano as The Riddler, an emerging serial killer who is the main antagonist, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, while Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are essaying the roles of dark knight's most trusted allies Alfred Pennyworth and Commissioner Jim Gordon, respectively. The movie is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.

Last August, Reeves told fans at DC FanDome that the movie would concentrate on the early days of Batman/Burce Wayne when he was 'very far from being perfect.' He added, "One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place."

Also at the CinemaCon that took place earlier in August, new footage of the movie was screened that also included a featurette of Reeves talking about the upcoming movie. Reeves said, "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core."

Image: Instagram/@r.robert.1/AP