'The Batman' Director Shares New Look Of Robert Pattinson-starrer On Batman Day

The first trailer of the much-anticipated superhero movie The Batman was released during last year’s DC FanDome. The trailer of the movie made it quite clear that director and co-writer Matt Reeves is aiming to deliver a version of the Dark Knight that fans haven’t seen before. However, not many updates about the movie have been shared by the makers since the trailer release. But as fans across the globe celebrated the annual Batman Day on September 19, Reeves also took some time to celebrate Batman Day this weekend and did so by dropping a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

Matt Reeves shares Robert Pattinson's look from The Batman

The Batman finally wrapped its production this past March and is currently in the post-production stage. Matt Reeves, like any filmmaker behind a high-profile and anticipated movie, has been careful not to share too much about the upcoming movie with the fans. However, for Batman Day, he took to Twitter to share a photo from the editing room and, on his screen, was the glimpse of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight.

As Reeves shared the picture on his Twitter he wrote, "Wow, I have been away so long...! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #Happy Batman Day! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DC Fan Dome! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman."

Earlier this year in August, new exclusive footage of The Batman was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and also included a featurette of the director Reeves and Pattinson talking about the upcoming dark knight film. Reeves in the footage said that the upcoming instalment of Batman would be the most emotional Batman ever. He said, "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core."

Pattinson also spoke about his role as the dark knight and said that the project was different and special to him. He added, "For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons. From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different."

Image: Instagram/@thebatman