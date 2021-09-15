Christopher Nolan Parts Ways From Warner Bros For Upcoming Atom Bomb Film

Christopher Nolan is officially quitting Warner Bros after 19 years, reported Deadline. The director's upcoming film, which is a biographical drama about J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb, has landed at Universal Pictures. Read on to know more.

Christopher Nolan new movie lands at Universal Pictures

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is moving to Universal Pictures for his upcoming project that is about J Robert Oppenheimer. The film will be his third historical project following The Prestige and Dunkirk. From 2002's release Insomnia to 2020's release Tenet, Christopher Nolan has had a long-nurtured relationship with Warner Bros. His all movies were made for the big studio. Some of Nolan's biggest flicks are at Warner Bros are Inception, Dunkirk, his Batman films with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Both the films grossed over $1 billion globally for the studio. The filmmaker's oscar-winning films released under the banner had performed consistently well at the box office.

According to the report, several sources revealed that Christopher Nolan's new movie is now greenlit to begin its production in the first quarter of the upcoming year. Nolan will be producing the film along with Emma Thomas for Syncopy Inc. Earlier, a report suggested that Nolan's longtime collaborator Cillian Murphy was roped in for a key role. However, the official casting attachments are yet to be confirmed.

Several people in the entertainment industry had expected Nolan to leave Warner Bros after he publicly condemned his longtime studio partner for pushing their entire 2021 film slate to a hybrid release, where the title's debut in theatres on the same day as it was made available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. In an interview with ET Online in late 2020, Nolan had said that he was in 'disbelief' over the studio handling of new releases.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures had made headlines earlier this year as they signed a new theatrical window agreement with top chains such as Regal and AMC. The studio grossed over $50 million on their opening weekend as they got an exclusive theatrical release of at least 31 days, while several films opening under $50 get a 17-day window.

(Image: AP)