Christopher Nolan Readies Next After 'Tenet', Talks With Studios For Oppenheimer Project

Christopher Nolan is said to have worked on his last film Tenet for over five years. After the movie finally hit the theatres after multiple delays last year, the filmmaker seems to finally come out of the futuristic sci-fi zone and is now ready with his next. As per reports, his next movie is said to be based on J Robert Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atom Bomb', for which he is currently in search of a distribution studio.

Christopher Nolan's next on 'Father of Atom Bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer

As per a report on Deadline, Nolan is currently in talks with numerous studios, who have been reading his screenplay and holding discussions with his representatives. The development could raise eyebrows as all of the 51-year-old's movies in the last two decades have been associated with Warner Bros.

One can't ignore the fact that the director did express his displeasure with the studio over its plan to put its entire slate on HBO Max. While Warner Bros could also be a part of the negotiations, it no longer enjoys Nolan's preference like before.

After Dunkirk, Nolan once again steps into the World War II zone, with the story of J Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atom bomb. This is, however, not the first time that Oppenheimer has been portrayed on the big screen as the 1989 movie Fat Man and Little Boy had showcased this story.

As far as the casting is concerned, Cilian Murphy could be one of the top runners for the movie. The actor has been a frequent collaborator with Nolan, right from The Dark Knight films, Inception to Dunkirk.

Nolan's Tenet earned $363 million at the box office, and was among the few big movies to release theatrically at the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh had released on August 26. It was also felicitated at the Oscars, winning the award in the Best Visual Effects category.

The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime in India.