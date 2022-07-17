Christopher Nolan's Hand-drawn Map For His Film 'Inception' Goes Viral Online; See Pic

Inception is based on the life of Dom Cobb, a skilled thief, who steals valuable secrets from within people’s subconscious during the dream state. He creates a team to carry out this heist. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie was released in 2010 and became a massive hit among the audience in no time. While the fans are streaming the film on OTT platforms, a fascinating picture of Nolan’s hand-drawn map for the film recently surfaced online and took the internet by storm.

Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn map for Inception

Writer Julian Shapiro recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of a hand-drawn map by Christopher Nolan that depicted an intricate map for the film Inception along with his hand-written notes. It was further revealed that the map was taken from Tom Shone’s book 'The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan.’

This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

Christopher Nolan interacted with an Entertainment portal back in 2010 and revealed how he can be lost in his dream as well. He further added that it is rare to identify oneself in a film so clearly. He also explained how he connects to his lead character, Dom Cobb, and explained the concept of the film by stating that this is similar to how movie-makers build movies and place them in people’s minds via a projector.

More about Inception

Inception is based on a thief who infiltrates people’s subconsciousness to steal information. Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio essaying the lead role, other cast members included Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, and Tom Hardy. Inception was first developed in 2002 but was shelved as Nolan decided that he needs more experience before taking on such a complex film. Inception garnered high praise for its visual effects and direction. The film even won four Academy Awards that year.

