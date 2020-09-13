Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception Was Filmed In 6 Different Countries

The movie Inception is a popular sci-fi action movie released in 2010. Leonardo Dicaprio plays the lead role in the movie as a thief named Cobb who steals important information pervading the subconscious mind of his targets. The performances were praised by many and fans of the cast had liked the locations portrayed in the film. However, not many know that Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception was filmed in six different countries. Let’s check out the trailer along with the different countries where the movie was filmed.

Leonardo Dicaprio Trivia: Six Countries Where Inception Was Filmed

Japan

The first few scenes in the movie had a unique castle with a dream collapsing shot. In the movie, it stated that the castle was of a 17th century Japanese Commander. The castle looks mesmerizing in the movie surrounded by trees and beautifully carved walls. In reality, this is a well- known castle in Kyoto, Japan, named Nijo Castle.

France

Some of the most classic scenes were filmed in various locations of Paris. Cobb and the architecture student, Ariadne can be seen sitting in a café talking about the dream process. The café is actually one of the most famous places in Paris to enjoy traditional Italian cuisine. It is called Da Stuzzi Delicatessan.

USA

An empty city centre was seen in one of the scenes where the team was asleep in the workshop and was planning to implant the idea in their target’s head. The same city centre, in reality, is Wilshire Boulevard and South Hope Street in Los Angeles, California city.

Kenya

Leonardo Dicaprio’s movies have always managed to impress his massive fan following. One of the action scenes from Inception happened in Mombasa, Kenya, onscreen but in reality, it was filmed in the Moroccon market called Grand Souk. It is a traditional market on the streets of Tangier.

Canada

Leonardo Dicaprio can be seen washing up on a beachside next to a Japanese Castle. The castle was a mere set that was built on the beach at Abalone Cove Shoreline Park in Canada.

England

One of the scenes features Eames, the character played by Tom Hardy, and Fischer’s right hand, Browning. The place where both can be seen talking is the famous Victoria House in Bloomsbury Square in London.

