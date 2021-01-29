Cicely Tyson Passes Away - A List Of Her Greatest Achievements In Cinema

Cicely Tyson, an award-winning actor, passed away on Thursday. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. She was also the recipient of many awards in her long and inspiring career. Cicely Tyson played small and minor roles in film and television in the early days of her career, however, she gained widespread attention and critical acclaim for her performance as Rebecca Morgan in the movie Sounder which came out in 1972.

Cicely Tyson's Life

Cicely Tyson's death marks the end of a life lived remarkably. Her life was one of the most celebrated and, her death is a devastating loss to Hollywood. Tyson made her movie debut in the late 1950s with small roles in films such as Carib Gold, Odds Against Tomorrow, The Last Angry Man, and The Comedians.

Cicely Tyson's Awards And Nominations

Cicely Tyson took on many roles in the span of her vast and colourful career and was nominated for many awards winning, quite a few. Tyson was the recipient of three Primetime Emmy Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award, an honorary Academy Award, and a Peabody Award. In November 2016, Tyson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honour in the United States. Here is a list of her major awards and nominations -

Primetime Emmy Awards and Nominations

Won - Best Lead Actress in a Drama & Actress of the Year For The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

Nominated - Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Series For Roots (1977)

Nominated - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series For King (1978)

Nominated - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special For Hallmark Hall of Fame (1982)

Won - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special For Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)

Nominated - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series For Sweet Justice

Nominated - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie For A Lesson Before Dying & Relative Stranger (1999 & 2009)

Nominated - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for The Trip to Bountiful

Nominated 5 times for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series For How To Get Away With Murder (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020)

Other Major Awards & Nominations

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for Sounder (1973)

Nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Sounder (1973)

Won - Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for The Trip to Bountiful (2013)

Won Academy Honorary Award in 2018

Won Career Achievement Peabody award in 2020

Inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2020

The Sounder actress was last seen in Ava DuVernay produced romantic-drama Cherish The Day. Not much is known about Tyson’s death except that it was announced by her family, via her long time manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. “With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” the statement said. Cicely Tyson was 96 years old when she passed away.

