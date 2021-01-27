American band The Long Ryders has lost a golden member from its band. The Long Ryders’ bassist Tom Stevens passed away at the age of 64. The band confirmed the news on their official website and on social media. But this statement did not mention Tom Stevens’ cause of death. Find out more detail about this story below.

The Long Ryders’ bassist Tom Stevens passes away at 64

2020 was a disastrous year for people across the globe due to the pandemic and many other unforeseen incidents. The global entertainment industry suffered a lockdown for several months and lost many of its prominent actors, singers, and technicians. January 2021 is yet to end, and the music industry has suffered another loss.

Los Angeles based band The Long Ryders lost their bassist Tom Stevens. The 64-year-old quartet member died on January 24, 2021. In a statement given by the band on their official website and social media, they mentioned that they are sharing the news of Stevens’ demise with a heavy heart. As stated earlier, the cause of death was not mentioned in the statement.

The remaining The Long Ryders’ members requested fans to remember Stevens’ family in their prayers and be grateful for all the time they got to spend with the bassist. The moment this statement was posted on social media, The Long Ryders’ fans were shocked by this news. Many of them made sure to pay a tribute to the latest band member in the comment section. Take a look at The Long Ryders’ statement and fan reactions below.

To all our friends, fans and family… it is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news our brother Tom Stevens has left us quite suddenly. We ask you all to keep Tom, his loving wife Elaine, Sarah, Zach and James in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/cEZZipj0nF — The Long Ryders (@thelongryders) January 24, 2021

So long Tom- RIP. The Long Ryders were my first ever gig & I was so glad I got the chance to see you live again- 31 years later! pic.twitter.com/IVMHaHCgrz — John O'Neill (@wheeker1) January 25, 2021

One of my top three gigs of all@time. Long ryders in the sfx in Dublin some time in the eighties. Magic. What a gig — michael quirk (@ikeq64) January 24, 2021

Saw you all in Edinburgh 2019. The thing that struck me about Tom that night was his absolute joy in playing with you all. He had a huge grin on his face most of that gig pic.twitter.com/dBcINiO6Y8 — rodgermoffet (@rodgermoffet) January 24, 2021

Feel so fortunate to have seen you guys in this transcendent performance in DC in Sept 2019. Love and condolences 💔 pic.twitter.com/lHKtYLgRqB — Tupelomanor (@tupelomanor) January 24, 2021

The Long Ryders’ impact on music

Los Angeles based band The Long Ryders’ were the major contributors to sharing the Americana genre. They heavily influenced the Paisley Underground movement that began in the 1980s. The Long Ryders’ bassist Tom Stevens, according to Variety’s report was born in Indiana. He joined The Long Ryders after the band parted ways with their former bassist.

Tom Stevens, singer-guitarists Stephen McCarthy and Sid Griffin, and drummer Greg Sowders toured extensively in U.S. and EU after releasing their album Native Sons. Soon they released two more albums but they did not receive much love as compared to the previously mentioned album.

