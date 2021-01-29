Cicely Tyson Passes Away At 96: 10 Of Her Most Memorable TV Show Performances

Cicely Tyson was an award-winning actor who loved shattering stereotypes by essaying the role of strong African - American characters in a career that spanned for nearly seven decades. In her remarkable career, Cicely has portrayed a lot of memorable characters and roles. She was 96. Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to post a farewell and share her experience of working with Cicely Tyson. See the post below:

Cicely Tyson’s memorable performances

East Side/West Side (1962 - 1963)

The critically acclaimed series East Side / West Side was an American series which showed the issues faced in the urban life of people residing in the US. The show went on to receive eight Emmy Award nominations but was cancelled after its first season due to various controversies. Cicely played the role of Jane Foster and starred in 22 episodes of the series.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

This was a television movie based on a novel by the same name by Ernest J Gaines. Cicely played the title role of Jane, a former slave who at the age of 110 in an interview, retells her story and hardships that she faced during the American Civil Rights Movement. The role won her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead – Miniseries or a Movie and an Emmy Award for of the Year – Special. Cicely was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best in a Leading Role for her work in this television movie.

Roots (1977)

Roots was a limited mini television series with 6 episodes. Cicely portrayed the role of Binta, mother of Kunta Kinte who was sold into the slave trade after being abducted from his African village and moved to America. Cicely was nominated for an Emmy in the for Best Supporting Role in a miniseries category.

King (1979)

King was a miniseries based on the story of American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Junior. Cicely played the wife on Martin Luther Jr.as Coretta Scott King. The miniseries went on to win nine Emmy awards and Cicely won the Best Lead Emmy for the same.

The Marva Collins Story (1981)

In the television movie, The Marva Collins Story, Cicely Tyson played a real woman, Marva Collins. She was a Chicago based teacher who started her own school, Westside Preparatory. Ultimately, Tyson was nominated for Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead in a miniseries or TV movie. She also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress .

Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994)

This miniseries was based on the novel by Allan Gurganus. It showed the life of Lucy Honicut Marsden played by Anne Bancroft who was the young bride of a Civil War veteran. Cicely played a significant supporting role of Castalia, who was the Marsden family slave. This mini-series won several Emmy awards, with Cicely winning the outstanding supporting actress. This was Cicely’s third Emmy award. Cicely also won the NAACP award for in a series and the SAG award for in a mini-series or TV movie.

Sweet Justice (1994 -1995)

Sweet Justice is a legal series starring Cicely Tyson and Marisa Gilbert. Cicely played the role of Carrie Grace Battle, a with a no-nonsense attitude who runs a progressive law firm. Cicely earned nominations at the Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild for best in a series.

A Lesson Before Dying (1999)

Cicely played a prominent role as Tante Lou in 'A Lesson Before Dying', set during the pre-civil rights movement. Cicely received the Black Reel Award for Best and was nominated for an Emmy and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

How To Get Away With Murder (2015 - 2020)

In the primetime and popular series, How to Get Away with Murder, Cicely guest-starred in the role of Ophelia Harkness, the main lead Annalise Keating's mother. In the show, the mother-daughter relationship was complicated as they both had fierce personalities.

Cherish The Day (2020)

This was the last television series that Cicely starred in before she died. She played a series regular in the series which premiered in the Oprah Winfrey Network. Cicely essayed the character of Miss Luma Lee Langston in this romantic series.

