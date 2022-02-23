Cillian Murphy's First Look From Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Revealed; Check Poster

The upcoming film Oppenheimer is a biopic drama based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer which happens to be the recipient of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. In the film, Cillian Murphy will step into the shoes of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is also known as the father of the atomic bombs.The film is helmed by Christopher Nolan.

Nolan has been working on this project for many years, which is a biopic of the nuclear scientist, who played a crucial role in the Manhattan Project in World War II for developing the first nuclear weapons. Recently, the first look of Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been unveiled.

First look of Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer revealed

On Wednesday, the official handle of Universal Pictures has released the first look of actor Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directorial. The monochromatic poster featured actor Cilian Murphy wearing a hat and giving a look at the camera with a cigarette in his mouth.

Sharing the first look poster, the production and distribution company captioned the post as "First look of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's epic thriller also stars Emily Blunt, Oscar® Winners Matt Damon and Rami Malek and Oscar® Nominees Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh. #Oppenheimer"

Take a look at the poster:

The first look poster fueled fans excitement levels and they took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Cool. Can't wait for Nolan's next masterpiece (fire emoticon)."

Another user wrote "My most anticipated film in the foreseeable future (heart emoticon)", while one other user wrote "Pleased to finally see Cillian doing the lead role."

Many other users simply dropped fire emoticons expressing their excitement for the film.

More about the film Oppenheimer

The official synopsis of Oppenheimer read, "Epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it".

Along with Murphy, the film will also star Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz among many others. Oppenheimer is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

Image: Instagram@cillianmurphyofficiall