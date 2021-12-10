Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Cast Of Christopher Nolan's Film

There seems to be a star-studded gathering being readied for the big screen. After Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon, more names are being added to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film is based on Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the Father of the Atom Bomb.

The latest to join the cast are Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie. The addition of the new names form a casting coup of sorts and create more buzz surrounding the venture. Here's all you need to know about the casting for Christopher Nolans's Oppenheimer:

Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Rami Malek, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will play the role of a scientist in Oppenheimer. Florence Pugh will enact the role of a USA Communist party member Jean Tatlock, who was also in an on-and-off relationship with Oppenheimer. Benny Safdie will be enacting the role of Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, one of the members of the Manhattan Project, the company involved in the creation of the atom bomb, and famously earning the term, the father of the hydrogen bomb.

The titular character is being portrayed by Cillian Murphy. Emily Blunt will be playing Oppenheimer's wife Katherine aka Kitty Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon plays the role of the Director of the Manhattan Project, Lt Gen Leslie Groves. Robert Downey Jr will be essaying the part of Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who had withdrawn Oppenheimer's security clearance and also launched the hearings that raised questions on Oppenheimer's loyalty to the USA.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The book is a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize.

Nolan has penned the script of the venture. Emma Thomas, Nolan's creative partner and wife, is one of the producers of the venture along with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The film is being backed by Universal, the first venture of Nolan outside of Warner Bros after two decades. The studios have termed the movie as an 'epic thriller', and that it was one that would thrust audiences with 'pulse-pounding paradox' of the 'enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.'