'Cinderella' Review: Here's How Fans Were 'pleasantly Surprised' By Camila Cabello's Film

Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' recently hit the screens and has been garnering reviews from fans. Read Cinderella reviews to know how fans liked the film.

Nehal Gautam
Cinderella Review

Camila Cabello’s popular romantic musical film, Cinderella recently hit the screens and created a buzz among the fans as the artist made her acting debut with the film. Released on September 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, the movie was loved by fans but there were also some fans who did not enjoy the film. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

Cinderella, as reviewed by the fans 

Camila Cabello essayed the lead role of Cinderella in the film which was a bold take on the plot of the classic fairy tale. The movie follows the musical journey of the ambitious Cinderella who goes on a journey to fulfil her dreams with the help of her fairy godmother. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie was produced by James Cordon. 

As the fans watched the movie on Amazon Prime Video, many of them were surprised with the film while many others had better expectations from it. While a fan stated that though she was not a fan of the musical numbers, the movie definitely exceeded her expectations, another one complained that she had been annoyed with the movie so far and suggested that there was no need for a new version of the film. Another fan slammed the critical Cinderella reviews and mentioned that it was a fun and lighthearted movie. One of the fans later slammed those who stated there wasn’t a need for the new version of Cinderella and stated that this remake was exactly what was needed and she loved it. 

A fan praised the film and stated how it was a funny and entertaining film while another recommended the others to watch it and referred to it as her ‘new favourite’ movie. Another fan mentioned how he had so many reasons to watch the film and added that it was a fresh and realistic take on the story with amazing music.

Cinderella cast

Apart from Camila Cabello in the lead, other popular cast members of the movie include Idina Menzel as Vivian, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Billy Porter as Fabulous Godmother, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Maddie Baillio as Malvolia and others. 

