'Cinderella' Review: Here's How Fans Were 'pleasantly Surprised' By Camila Cabello's Film

Camila Cabello’s popular romantic musical film, Cinderella recently hit the screens and created a buzz among the fans as the artist made her acting debut with the film. Released on September 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, the movie was loved by fans but there were also some fans who did not enjoy the film. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella.

Cinderella, as reviewed by the fans

Camila Cabello essayed the lead role of Cinderella in the film which was a bold take on the plot of the classic fairy tale. The movie follows the musical journey of the ambitious Cinderella who goes on a journey to fulfil her dreams with the help of her fairy godmother. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie was produced by James Cordon.

As the fans watched the movie on Amazon Prime Video, many of them were surprised with the film while many others had better expectations from it. While a fan stated that though she was not a fan of the musical numbers, the movie definitely exceeded her expectations, another one complained that she had been annoyed with the movie so far and suggested that there was no need for a new version of the film. Another fan slammed the critical Cinderella reviews and mentioned that it was a fun and lighthearted movie. One of the fans later slammed those who stated there wasn’t a need for the new version of Cinderella and stated that this remake was exactly what was needed and she loved it.

A fan praised the film and stated how it was a funny and entertaining film while another recommended the others to watch it and referred to it as her ‘new favourite’ movie. Another fan mentioned how he had so many reasons to watch the film and added that it was a fresh and realistic take on the story with amazing music.

Thank you!! I was horrified to see middle-age men critiquing a movie because it does not confirm to their "traditional" expectations. This movie is exactly what we needed. Not to mention it is such a funny and entertaining production. — RLorde (@RLorde1) September 3, 2021

I watched #Cinderella and I must say i was pleasantly surprised🤝 I'm not a fan of musical numbers so I wasn't sure what to think of this, but it definitely exceeded my expectations#CinderellaMovie #AmazonPrime — Sunaina Cariappa (@SunainaCariappa) September 3, 2021

I just started it and have been annoyed so far. I really don't think a new version was needed. — apel (@capatula) September 3, 2021

YALL THE CINDERELLA MOVIE WAS SO GOOD THE REVIEWS ARE ACTING LIKE THEY EXPECTED IT TO BE THIS HARDCORE DRAMA BUT ITS A FUN LIGHTHEARTED MOVIE #CinderellaMovie #Cinderella — Brie 🏹 || SHANG CHI ERA (@maximoffsmotive) September 3, 2021

Congrats to @Camila_Cabello and entire @Cinderella ensemble. Johnny Oleksinski was crazy to call it a horrid fake-feminist adaptation. And to the other critic who said #Cinderella didn't need a re-make..puh-leez! This re-make was exactly what it needed. I loved it! — Dina Allende (@MakeitClique) September 3, 2021

The fact that justice was brought to all the women in #Cinderella #CinderellaMovie makes me enormously joyous 🥳🥳🥳

The freedom for Queen Beatrice, Gwen and Cinderella 😌😌😌

Please make your kids watch this rather than those cartoon ones💯#CinderellaOnPrime @Camila_Cabello 🔥 — IMDB🖤 (@imdb_db) September 3, 2021

There are so many reasons to watch @PrimeVideo 's #Cinderella featuring the talented @Camila_Cabello.

For counting, a fresh and more realistic take on the story with the icing of amazing music makes for a great watch. — 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚 (@itsAniketDogra) September 4, 2021

Cinderella cast

Apart from Camila Cabello in the lead, other popular cast members of the movie include Idina Menzel as Vivian, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Billy Porter as Fabulous Godmother, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Maddie Baillio as Malvolia and others.

(IMAGE: CINDERELLA INSTAGRAM)