Claudine De Niro Allegedly Associated With Chainsmokers' Infamous New York Concert

Several reports are now suggesting that Robert De Niro's former daughter-in-law, Claudine De Niro, was somehow involved in the Chainsmokers' controversial concert that they put up at Southampton, New York, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from Page Six, the concert was organised by two companies, one of which was In the Know Experiences, where Claudine De Niro once worked. Reports also claimed that Claudine De Niro helped spread the word about the concert and even sold several tickets.

Claudine De Niro reportedly helped Chainsmokers arrange their controversial concert

The band Chainsmokers recently came under fire when a video of their recent concert in Southampton, New York, went viral on social media. The video clearly showed that no one at the concert was following the required social distancing norms. Despite the fact that New York is one of the red zones for COVID-19, hundreds of people gathered at the event without taking any precautions.

Reportedly, Claudine De Niro was instrumental in promoting the event and even helped the Chainsmokers sell hundreds of tickets. However, Claudine De Niro reportedly distanced herself from the concert after it became a major controversy due to the viral social media videos. Moreover, the reports also allege that Claudine De Niro's boyfriend, Cuba Gooding Jr, attended the infamous event that was held on July 25, 2020.

Speaking to Page Six, Claudine De Niro completely denied the allegations and claimed that she was just a guest at the event. Moreover, a spokesperson for In the Know Experiences also mentioned that Claudine was only associated with the company as an independent contractor. This infamous concert is now being investigated by the Government of New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo has also demanded answers from Jay Schneiderman, Southampton’s Town Supervisor.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the event are defending themselves and are claiming that all social distancing protocols were followed during the concert. The organisers also claimed that they provided free complimentary face masks for every person who attended the event. Further, organisers stated that every individual within each car had their temperatures taken as a precaution against COVID-19.

