Marvel Cinematic Universe: Upcoming Movies & Series; 'Black Widow', 'The Eternals' & More

Marvel released Avengers: Endgame last year, while it brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the story will yet continue. Each character in the MCU will have a conclusion or an explanation of its origin. While Black Widow will essay the origin and journey of Agent Natasha Romanoff, other upcoming series will show the events that take place in each character’s life after the great Infinity War. Here’s everything that you need to know about what is next in store for the audiences in the MCU.

Black Widow

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel character of the same name. It is intended to be the 24th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff sacrificed her life in order to obtain the Soul Stone to defeat Thanos. This film will revolve around all her quests between the Marvel Films Civil War and Infinity War.

Tracing the story of her origination, Black Widow is scheduled to release in the United States on November 6, 2020. Black Widow was supposed to release in May 2020. However, the release date has been pushed forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WandaVision

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is an upcoming web television miniseries based on the Marvel characters Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series will showcase the events that take place in the life of both the lovers after Avengers: Endgame. The miniseries is reportedly scheduled to release in December 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen will reprise their roles as Vision and Wanda in the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is another Marvel miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman. It is based on the characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their role in the series. The 6-episode miniseries will essay the conclusion of the story of Falcon and Winter Soldier. The series was scheduled to release in August 2020, but now the series will premiere late in 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Eternals

The Eternals is intended to be the 25th film of the MCU. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the movie takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which the Eternals who are hidden for thousands of years, must reunite to protect planet Earth from the Deviants. The movie is reportedly scheduled to release in the United States on February 12, 2021, as a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

