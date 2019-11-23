Coldplay Pauses Its Tour Plans, Wants Environment-friendly Tours

Coldplay has announced that they will put their concerts on hold until they can make them environmentally beneficial. They have also decided not to undertake any new concerts and tours if they cannot remove the negative impact of their concerts.

They want environmentally beneficial tours

Wanting his tours to have a positive impact, the Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said that they will not be touring for their brand new album that is called, 'Everyday Life'. They want to first figure out how to make their concerts carbon neutral. Martin added that he will not stop at making their concerts sustainable but aims to make then actively beneficial.



Martin and Coldplay will take some time off next year in order to figure out how exactly to achieve their goal of sustainable concerts. The band that has put their global tour on hold will only be playing at two shows at Jordon and broadcasting it through YouTube to a global audience.

Your EDM Coldplay Won’t Tour Their New Album Because of the Environmental Crisis: Coldplay are dropping their new album, Everyday Life, at 9pm PST tonight. Unfortunately, those looking to… https://t.co/LoPz2iAiWp #EDMNews #album #coldplay #environment #everydaylife Via @YourEDM pic.twitter.com/i3i4PszPRr — Bradley Jon Eaglefeather (@bjeaglefeather) November 21, 2019

More celebrities are going green

The worldwide fund for nature commented regarding Coldplay's decision that it was amazing to see famous artists stepping up and taking on causes that benefit the environment. Coldplay is not the only famous artist that is taking up the cause for environmental preservation. Billie Elish also has expressed her willingness to make her tours environment-friendly.

The devastating effects of climate change have begun to become more and more visible. Just a few weeks ago, the popular Italian tourist destination of Venice suffered an abnormally high wave. The high wave resulted in major flooding in almost all sections of the city. Almost 70% of the city was damaged.The town leaders have blamed climate change for the abnormally high water levels this year.

