Coldplay Releases New Album 'Everyday Life', But Says 'will Not Tour For Another 2 Years'

Chris Martin, the lead singer of the British Rock band Coldplay, reportedly said, the band will not tour to promote their new album. The rock band, known for their hit songs like Yellow, Something Just Like This, Viva La Vida, released their new album Everyday Life on November 22, 2019. Read more to know why the British band will not tour to promote their new album.

Coldplay will not promote their new album

Coldplay released their new album on November 22, 2019. It is called Everyday Life and it will be a 52-minute record divided into two halves. The first half of the album will be called as Sunrise and the other half will be called Sunset. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the rock band, said that the band will not tour to promote Everyday Life; instead, they will be working on how to make their gigs environmentally sustainable. Chris Martin told a leading news daily that they are not touring this album. They are taking time over the next year or two to work out how their tour can not only be sustainable but also how it can be actively beneficial to the environment. The band was seen performing their show today in Jordan. He added that their dream is to have a show with no use of plastic and try to make it work largely on solar power.

On Monday, November 25, the band will perform at London’s Natural History Museum and all their performance earnings will go to environmental charity ClientEarth. A press release for their show said this is expected to be the band’s only UK show of the Everyday Life era. Martin reportedly said that all of them in the industry have to work out what the best way of doing their job is and the hardest thing is the flying side of the things.

