Cole Sprouse Posts Goofy Pictures Of Girlfriend Ari Fournier On Her 23rd Birthday

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram account to wish his girlfriend Ari Fournier a Happy Birthday. The actor posted a collection of ten pictures on the occasion of the model’s birthday. He posted a mixture of elegant and goofy pictures on the occasion of Fournier’s 23rd birthday.

Cole Sprouse’s birthday wish for girlfriend Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse posted several pictures in his birthday post for his girlfriend. A majority of the pictures feature the 23-year-old enjoying a meal or drinking wine. The first picture sees Ari Fournier with a glass of white wine in her hand at Napa Valley vineyard as she wears a black and white dress with a slit. Most of the pictures after that one seem to be candids that the actor has clicked of his girlfriend.

One of the pictures sees the model eating a burrito, another features her eating noodles. There is also a picture of her enjoying a burger and an ice-cream. Cole Sprouse seems to be aware that Fournier will not be too happy about the goofy pictures he posted. He mentioned in the caption, ‘Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋’

Ari Fournier also took to her social media account on the occasion of her birthday. She posted pictures from the couple’s trip to wine country. She also included an adorable throwback picture of herself in the slide show. She captioned the picture, ‘23 🎂’.

Earlier this month Fournier posted a few pictures wishing Cole Sprouse on his birthday. She uploaded adorable pictures of herself with Sprouse and mentioned in her caption that she was happy he was born. She wrote, ‘I’m very happy you were born ❤️ Happy birthday my love @colesprouse’

The couple was first seen in public in March this year and rumours of them being together made the rounds. This comes one year after the actors’ split from his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. He uploaded an elaborate caption with a post after the duo’s breakup. He wished her ‘nothing but the utmost love and happiness’ in her life. He wrote, ‘Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.’

Picture Credits: Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier-Instagram