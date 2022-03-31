Cole Sprouse Talks About Receiving 'online Hate' From Fans Post Breakup With Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart become one of the most adored Hollywood couples after their romance blossomed on the sets of Riverdale. The TV series adaption of the popular Archie Comics saw Cole and Lili as Jughead and Betty Cooper alongside KJ Apa and Camila Mendes among others. The duo dated for about three years, before calling it quits in 2020.

In a conversation with GQ Hype, Sprouse talked about the backlash he received from fans post their breakup, stating that their romance was 'as real as it gets' despite the media scrutiny. He recalled having to force himself to post about their breakup due to the hate he received online. with some fans even reporting him to brands he collaborated with.

Cole Sprouse talks about receiving 'online hate' after breakup with Lili Reinhart

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, who's currently in a relationship with model Ari Fournier, said that netizens report everything about him and Ari as 'bullying' and it immediately gets taken down. He said, "Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately. Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."

Sprouse and Ari first sparked romance rumours in March 2021 as they were spotted holding hands. They started dating a little more than a year after Cole's breakup with Lili.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's breakup

Riverdale's leading duo confirmed their split in August 2020, when Cole shared an Instagram post recalling their 'incredible experience' together and spoke about 'moving forward'.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he mentioned and added, "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

