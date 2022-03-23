'Moonshot': Cole Sprouse Shares On-set Pics With Co-star Lana Condor Ahead Of Release

Actor Cole Sprouse recently took to his social media to share pictures from the sets of his upcoming sci-fi romantic drama Moonshot alongside Lana Condor. The HBO venture would mark the first time seeing the duo together as fans are excited to see the fresh pairing on-screen. Sprouse is also seen in The CW drama series Riverdale, on the other hand, Condor gained fame after appearing in Netflix's romantic comedy film series To All The Boy I've Loved Before.

With the release date inching closer, the 29-year-old actor could not contain his excitement as he shared multiple behind-the-scene pictures on his Instagram. Check out the pictures here.

Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in 'Moonshot' BTS pics

Taking to his Instagram stories on March 23, Sprouse shared a picture where the duo are geared in their astronaut suits and smiling at each other in-between the takes. He wrote, ''Going to share some BTS of Moonshot because I'm excited it's coming out soon.'' The BTS also gave a glimpse into the props used on set to showcase Mars and a futuristic world.

Helmed by Chris Winterbauer and written by Max Taxe, Moonshot is set in the future where Mars is terraformed. The story will follow two college students meeting and falling in love in space after sneaking into the space shuttle to find their significant other. Apart from Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, the HBO Max film will also feature Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Zach Braff, Lukas Gage and more. Moonshot is all set to release on March 31, 2022, on HBO Max.

More on Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor

Ahead of the release, Condor gave a glimpse into her chemistry with Sprouse in a recent interview with Insider where she talked about how the actor would make her laugh constantly during their takes. She stated, ''Cole and I had the best time on set. He is a great friend and a really wonderful actor. He's just so incredibly funny,'' she continued, ''He would make me laugh constantly. I wish I could be as good as all these other actors who never, ever break, but some things are just too funny."

Image: Instagram/@colesprouse