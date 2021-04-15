Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay, Eichner Who Joked About It On Bachelor Extends Support

In a recent tell-all interview on Good Morning America, Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood came out as gay. Interestingly. Billy Eichner, who had a brief appearance on the reality show in 2019 had joked about Underwood being gay, and the clip from the show has been going viral on the Internet. Eichner, who himself is a part of the LGBTIQ+ community, came out to support his friend Underwood on social media platforms.

Billy Eichner on Colton Underwood coming out as gay

Billy Eichner took to his Twitter handle after Colton's coming out, and shared the viral video from the Bachelor Nation Episode 2019 titled "This *did* age well". Eichner had made a brief appearance during one of the group dates on the reality show. In the video, Eichner was seen interviewing Colton along with host Chris Harrison and he joked, "I am gay. I know that is a shock, Colton. And that I think you should look into it".

He goes on to say to Colton "Maybe you are the first gay bachelor and we don't even know". Colton who was speechless in the video chuckles at his joke and Eichner ends by saying "Put that on your promo, see you later". Eichner extended his support for his friend and wrote in the caption on the Tweet, "I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it!".

I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it! https://t.co/vuDWy7HVap — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

Mindy Kaling from The Mindy Project commented "Billy this is incredible". Orange Is The New Black actor and LGBTIQ+ advocate Laverne Cox commented "speak it into existence honey" to which Eichner replied "hahahahaaha" with laughing and red heart emoticons. Roxane Gay commented on the post "You're an Oracle" to which Eichner replied with laughing emoticons. According to Deadline, Underwood had commented on his Instagram post which has now disappeared that said that he loved him and he loved being gay to which Eichner had replied, he was happy for him.

However, later the Lion King actor did joke in another tweet that Colton will get the GLAAD award, an accolade bestowed by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance to honour outstanding representation of the LGBTIQ+ community, before him. He wrote in the tweet "Here’s how Hollywood works: Colton’s gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do" with laughing emoticons. See tweet-

Here’s how Hollywood works: Colton’s gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

