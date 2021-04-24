Colton Underwood's Ex Cassie Speaks Out For The 1st Time After Colton's Interview

Cassie Randolph has finally spoken about her ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay. Cassie made the statement on a new vlog on her YouTube channel. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph started dating during their time on The Bachelor but parted ways in May 2020. The couple’s breakup created major headlines since Cassie had applied for a restraining order against Underwood after the two parted ways.

Cassie Randolph opens up about ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay

Colton Underwood created major headlines when he came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. The moment he broke the news, many people were expecting a response from Colton Underwood’s ex Cassie Randolph. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph met on The Bachelor Season 23.

Now, Cassie Randolph has finally opened up about her feelings on this development. As mentioned earlier, Cassie Randolph spoke about Underwood in a new vlog on her YouTube channel. The vlog was about Cassie giving her fans a sneak peek of her new home. Before she began the house tour, Cassie said that she appreciates the kind messages her followers have been sending her after her name was brought up by the media.

Cassie Randolph added that she just wanted to let her fans know that she will not comment or discuss the topic any further. Cassie continued and said that there are a lot of layers to the issue and she thinks the best thing for her is to move forward. The Bachelor star also let her fans know that if she decides to speak on the topic in the future, they will be the first ones to know about it.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph started dating after the show ended. The pair quickly began dating and went onto become one of the most popular couples of the show. But the pair announced their split in May 2020. According to People’s report, three months after their breakup Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton Underwood. Since Underwood was allegedly stalking and harassing her. In November, Cassie filed for a second restraining order against Colton for “domestic violence”.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

