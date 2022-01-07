Comedian John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler Finalise Divorce After Seven Years Of Marriage

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler have finalized their divorce on Thursday in New York according to reports by TMZ. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and first split in October 2020 before their separation was legal. Post the separation, Mulaney also welcomed his son with Olivia Munn in November.

Five months after initiating the process of a split, John Mulaney and make-up artist Tendler are now legally separated. They spent seven years together after their wedding in Catskills Mountains. According to TMZ, it was Mulaney who filed for divorce and Anna Marie Tendler issued a statement after the same. She mentioned she was 'heartbroken' that the comedian had taken the decision and wished him 'support and success'. She also referenced his 2020 rehab stint and wished he 'continues his recovery'.

It was only a week after the duo split that news of him dating Olivia Munn made headlines. Soon after, it was revealed that she was carrying the duo's child, who was born in November. John Mulaney also headed to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the child in a blue beanie as she welcomed him into the world and introduced his fans and followers to him. He revealed that his son was named Malcolm and mentioned he was 'very much in love with him'. His caption read, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very much in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

On New Year, Anna Marie Tendler penned down an elaborate post about how 2021 had been 'harsh and punishing'. She also wrote about her thoughts on the concept of change as she said, "Change can be soft and small. Change can be large and loud. Change cannot be warded off. Over the past two years, it seems that change has been synonymous with loss and collectively this loss has been unfathomable." She further wrote, "I suppose, in part, this is what it means to live with depression and anxiety. That said, melancholia is oft amplified by circumstance and the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing. I find myself asking, “when will I feel normal?” but in reality, I recognize that the normal from before has expired; “normal” is an impossibility, there is only “new.”

