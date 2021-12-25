Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Share First Glimpse Of Their Newborn Baby Boy; See Pics Here

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have finally shared the picture of their newborn baby boy on the special day of Christmas. This is surely a big treat for the couple's fans and followers as the two posted the picture on their Instagram handles. The duo penned a special note and announced the name of their baby as well.

Olivia Munn shares an adorable picture of her newborn

The Iron Man 2 actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her baby boy. Captioning it, Olivia wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays." The baby could be seen sleeping in a white fur blanket, wearing a sky blue cap. She revealed the baby's name to her 2.8 million followers. While Malcolm is a Scottish and Gaelic origin name, which means a devotee of Saint Columbia, Hiep is of Sino-Vietnamese origin, meaning 'come together to unite'.

John Mulaney also shared the same picture on his Instagram and expressed excitement on the arrival of his newborn. The American stand-up comedian penned, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays." The couple welcomed their child in November ahead of Thanksgiving.

John publically showered praise for Olivia on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', saying that she has kind of held his hand through that hell. He added to it, "We are having a baby together." John revealed at the interview that he was introduced to Olivia at Seth Meyer's wedding to Alexi Ashe at Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in 2013. Calling his new relationship incredible, the 39-year-old comedian stated that Olivia and their baby have helped save him from himself during the stage of recovery.

John calls it a split with wife Anna Marie in May

John announced Olivia's pregnancy to the world in September 2021 after the news broke that he had split with his wife Anna Marie Tendler in May. Anna publically announced that she was heartbroken and wished him success and fast recovery as the comedian entered a 60-day stint at a treatment facility for cocaine addiction. According to the Page Six insiders, John filed for divorce in New York, in July.

Image: Instagram/@oliviamunn, AP