'Community' Star Joel McHale Confirms Possibility Of Reunion, But Not Without Obstacles

NBC's 2009 sitcom titled Community had a steady climb to success after eventually blowing up to become a cult classic. After winning a Primetime Emmy Award, the sitcom eventually ran its course on March 17, 2015. Although there has been no news from the makers after the famous 'Six seasons and a movie' mantra, the Community star Joel McHale recently dished on its potential reunion.

Joel McHale on Community reunion

Joel McHale, playing the role of Jeff Winger on the sitcom, along with creator Dan Harmon appeared on the Inside of You podcast and talked about the possibilities of a reunion. The former stated that a reunion is possible now more than ever. Although, the actor revealed that the cast was ready for a reunion, meanwhile, they might face technical issues such as financing, scheduling, and a creative script while planning it. He also revealed that his table read reunion with Pedro Pascal changed his mind on the reunion.

Furthermore, creator Dar Harmon talked about the highly anticipated movie of the sitcom. Admitting that he thinks about the movie at least once a week, Harmon stated, 'the only problems are becoming the creative ones, which is great because I love those problems. I love having these conversations, and they're being had'. Adding further, he continued, 'Do you want to see these people play dress-up in their old outfits and come in and go, 'Look at me. Meep meep, moop moop. Look what I used to do'? Yes, to some degree; no, to some degree. Contrary to that, do you want to see these people not doing that and coming in pantsuits and going, ‘I'm an adult now... Remember when we did this?’.

More on Community

Aired from September 17 to 2009 to June 2, 2015, the show featured a huge ensemble of actors like Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Grover and Ken Jeong. The cast and team of the show have expressed their interest in the show's movie on several occasions, although the makers have not officially made an announcement regarding the release of the movie.

