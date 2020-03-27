Conan O'Brien's Hilarious ''world Record'' Tweet That You Should Not Miss

Talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons and hosting several widely popular late-night shows including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan. Conan has a huge fan following and his fans often find his social media to be quirky as he has some of the funniest tweets to share. He recently shared a hilarious ''world record'' amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation:

Conan shares hilarious "world record"

Conan O'Brien has got the audience covered with his hilarious tweets, DIY toilet paper hacks and reporting from empty streets to show the audience how empty the rood is. Last Saturday, he late-night host shared his record for not touching his own face amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He broke down the anxiety to not touch the face. The 'record' that he made was very interesting. Here is the tweet shared by Conan:

38 seconds: That’s my current record for not touching my own face. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 20, 2020

Taking care of hygiene, like washing hands and not touching the face during such pandemic situations becomes crucial. Wanting to ease the anxieties that his Team Conan fans might be having, Conan broke down the hilarious ''world record'' that invited a bunch of hilarious reactions to Conan's Tweet. Here are the hilarious reactions to the tweet:

One of these could help you get up to 45 seconds. pic.twitter.com/dzcu959khD — Lowell Benjamin (@LowellCBenjamin) March 20, 2020

~ i’ve decided to sanitize my hands and then just keep them plastered to my freshly washed face twenty four seven… gotta get up pretty early to outsmart this one! pic.twitter.com/dhTMmwYDop — quirk ~ e 💚💙 (@GoRejoicing) March 20, 2020

Me trying to beat your record pic.twitter.com/yyAMekvF07 — Dais ain't real (@Dais98761) March 20, 2020

