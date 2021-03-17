'Concrete Cowboy' Trailer: Idris Elba And Caleb McLaughlin Star In Netflix's Drama

Concrete Cowboy is a Netflix western drama film starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin in leading roles. The film is directed by Ricky Staub in his feature film directorial debut, with a screenplay by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser. It is based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri and tells the story of a 15-year-old boy named Cole (Caleb Laughlin) who is sent to live with his estranged father (Elba) in Philadelphia and discovers a long-forgotten culture about local urban cowboys, whose livelihoods are being threatened by development plans encroaching their neighbourhood.

The film is inspired by the true story of the Fletcher Urban Riding Club in Philadephia with accounts from Greg Neri's book also adapted. The film will be released on Netflix by April 2, 2021. Here's the Concrete Cowboy trailer review starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin.

Concrete Cowboy Trailer Review

The trailer begins with Caleb McLaughlin's character Cole spending his summer at his father's house in North Philadelphia. Cole enters the house for the first time and finds a horse stationed to his surprise. He is visibly uncomfortable and tells his father that he won't stay in the house, but Harp tells him, "But once you step out that door stays locked until morning." The trailer then introduces the local community of Philadelphia's "urban cowboys" and they are surprised by Cole's lack of "cowboy knowledge".

Idris Elba introduces the history of the neighbourhood calling it the "Wild Wild West". He finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighbourhood residents for more than 100 years. Cole struggles with adapting to his father's "western cowboy" culture, at one point; he miserably fails to scoop horse dung with a shovel. Cole's father does not approve of his son's street life and tells him, "You want to ride the street life? You can't be in my house. You wanna wise up, you're welcome back!'. Cole feels he doesn't belong at home in this neighbourhood, but Harp tells him it's "his choice".

The trailer depicts the endearing father-son relationship between Caleb and Idris in this emotional Western drama that celebrates the deep-rooted culture of Philadelphia's native cowboys. The film produced by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels, also includes Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Byron Bowers in the cast. Take a look at the trailer of Concrete Cowboy here.