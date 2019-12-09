Conjuring 3 Title Revealed; 'the Devil Is Back' To Make Ed And Lorraine Do It Again

Conjuring 3, the third installment of The Conjuring franchise is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The movie is directed by Michael Chaves and written by David Leslie Johnson. The film features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in lead roles. It is considered to be a much-awaited one because of the previous two installments being well-received by the audience. Recently, Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas revealed the official title of the movie. Check it out.

The synopsis of the story

The film is titled Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. It is said to be a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – only in theaters September 2020. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/zrRJ0ua5ZZ — The Conjuring (@TheConjuring) December 8, 2019

John Wan, the film director also shared the first look of the movie. In his caption, he talked about the storyline of the movie where he explained that the next chapter of Ed and Lorraine with Patrick and Vera is back. The story is based or inspired by another one of their cases. The filmmakers of Conjuring 3, in a press release, informed that the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. The Conjuring 3 has a good competition as Halloween Kills and The Grudge have also been lined up to release in 2020.

