Connie Nielsen Hints At'Gladiator 2'; Says The Movie Is 'on The Ledger'

Ridley Scott's Gladiator starring Russell Crowe might get a sequel. After years of speculation and talks, Connie Nielsen revealed to Collider that the movie is 'on the ledger'. This could mean that the story for the movie is under works. The epic historical drama film was the second highest-grossing film of the year 2000. The movie has also won five Academy Awards at the 73rd Academy Awards as well as several BAFTA awards. The movie is inspired by Daniel P. Mannix's 1958 novel Those About to Die.

Connie Nielsen on Gladiator 2

In her interview with Collider, Connie revealed the sequel film is on the ledger. She knew that Ridley Scott had a few films to do next, so the sequel is still 'on the ledger' but she is not sure right now about where the movie is after that. Upon asked about reprising her role for the sequel, she said that would be amazing since many people have speculated and asked for a sequel for the film. She also added that the fans will 'have to look at that as a separate, different film' if it actually happens.

Russell Crowe's character Maximus Decimus Meridius eventually dies in the film, following a betrayal by his cousin Commodus played by Joaquin Phoenix. In 2018, when the rumours began to air about the possible sequel, reports claimed that the story could be about Lucilla's son Lucius who idolized Maximus. No news or announcements have been made for the sequel of Gladiator, so all that left is hope and speculations.

Sir Ridley Scott is known for his films like Blade Runner, Thelma and Louise, The Martian, among others. He has had several projects throughout his career that have been cancelled after some announcements. There is not much known about Ridley Scott's latest projects owing to no announcements from his side.

Connie Nielsen, on the other hand, has been seen in films like Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 as Queen Hippolyta, in Ali and Nino as Duchess Kipiani. She will be next seen in two major Hollywood projects, namely Zack Snyder's Justice League where she will reprise her role as Queen Hippolyta. This will be followed by the action thriller Nobody where she plays Becca Mansel.