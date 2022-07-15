Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Social Media Backlash In 2019; 'I Was..'

Hollywood actor Constance Wu has revealed that she attempted suicide in 2019 after she was heavily trolled for her posts on social media.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" actor returned to Twitter on Thursday, almost three years after she received backlash over her tweets on the renewal of her series "Fresh Off the Boat".

In a statement, Wu announced her upcoming book "Making a Scene" and said she was "afraid" to return to social media as she almost lost her life because of it.

"I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” Wu wrote.

"I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER," she added.

In 2019, Wu had reacted negatively after her show "Fresh Off the Boat" was renewed for a sixth season.

After news of the renewal broke, Wu had tweeted, "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k." When a fan responded by saying that it was "great news," she replied, "No it's not." The 40-year-old actor said the "scary moment" made her "reassess a lot in my life" as she decided to take a break from acting and focus on her mental health.

"AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough. While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community. Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out.

"I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time," she added.

Wu, who recently featured in Chris Pratt-starrer series "The Terminal", said after “a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy”, she felt “OK enough” to return to social media.

"And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs," she concluded her statement.

