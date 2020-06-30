Cooking Quiz: Do You Know All Food Hacks To Be Masterchef In Kitchen? Find Out

MasterChef is India’s first reality television show based on cooking. The art of cooking is tested on this show and many new and different types of dishes can be learnt by watching this show. Not just that, but if you follow the show and the chefs on the show truly, then you also get to learn about many new and easy hacks and tips for cooking delicious food. Take this quiz to know if you are a MasterChef in the making. Read ahead.

MasterChef Quiz

1. What do you do to get more restaurant food like feel?

Garnish your dish well

Serve the food like they do in restaurants

Blanch the vegetables before adding them to the gravy

Make it spicier

2. How to prevent tears while chopping onions?

Wear sunglasses

Wear gloves

Cut your onions into half and put it in cold water

Cut the onion sitting in a windy place

3. How to make crisp and thin dosas?

Use a thin batter

Use a thin spatula

Get your dosa batter out of the refrigerator and add a little water to it

Freeze some water and add it into the batter

4. How to deal with sliding cutting boards?

Put a wet towel or a duster under it so that it holds it in place

Hold the board with one hand

Keep your elbows on the board so that it doesn’t move

Stick it to the table

5. A secret ingredient to make any dish even more delicious?

Add a fresh mix of spices

Add more salt and red chilli powder

Add vinegar

Add extra butter

6. What are a chef’s nightmare food stains on clothes?

Schezwan stains

Food colour stains

Salty food stains

Tomato chutney, gravy, and buttery things

7. How to easily remove the eggshell from a boiled egg?

Peel it with full focus

Make a small crack and then cut it into two

Put the boiled egg in a jar of water and shake it

After the egg is boiled, the shell comes off on its own

8. How to peel the skin of garlic?

Peel it with full focus

Make a small crack and then cut it into two

Put the garlic in a jar and shake it

After the garlic is cooked the skin comes off automatically

9. What should be done to get the colour of turmeric in your dish?

Add some extra turmeric

Avoid putting red chilli powder

Avoid adding water

Avoid putting butter

10. How to add peanuts to a dish?

Wet and soaked

Cut into half

Salted

Unsalted

ANSWERS

Blanch the vegetables before adding them to the gravy Cut your onions into half and put it in cold water Get your dosa batter out of the refrigerator and add a little water to it Put a wet towel or a duster under it so that it holds it in place Add a fresh mix of spices Tomato chutney, gravy, and buttery things Put the boiled egg in a jar of water and shake it Put the garlic in a jar and shake it Avoid putting red chilli powder Unsalted

If you have more than six correct answers then you are definitely a MasterChef in the making

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.