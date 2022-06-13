Cooper Noriega's Death: TikTok Star's Ex-GF, Family Pen Heartfelt Tributes On Social Media

TikTok sensation Cooper Noriega's demise has sent shockwaves on internet, with many paying emotional tributes to the 19-year-old. Noriega was found dead in the parking lot of a Los Angeles mall on June 9, with authorities presently investigating the exact cause of his demise.

Cooper's family has now issued a statement via social media, saying that his passing comes as an 'absolute tragedy'. They also thanked his fans for their constant support and love, hoping that his community continues his legacy. TikToker's ex-girlfriend Sabrina Quesada also paid tribute to Cooper, calling him the 'light of her life.'

Cooper Noriega's ex-girlfriend and family pen heartfelt tributes on social media

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sabrina Quesada posted several black and white clips of Cooper, including a mushy video of them. In the caption, she mentioned, "the light of my life, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me. I’m so sorry my love.

may we meet again." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Cooper's sister Parker Noriega also dropped a sweet post on his official Instagram handle and mentioned, "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."

The statement continued, "He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister."

According to Page Six, the late star's mother Treva Noriega said her heart is 'forever broken'. Dedicating a note to her 'baby boy', Treva said she hoped to see him one day. Meanwhile, his father spoke about how Cooper gave thousands of people a 'safe space' to talk about mental health on the Discord platform. He added, "My boy was a believer and I know he is in the presence of God. Thank you, everyone. I love you all."

Variety reported that Cooper also shared a video of him lying down in his bed with the message "Who else b thinking they gon die young a*?" just hours before his death.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIN.HACCKER)