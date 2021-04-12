Cornelius Smith Jr. Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming Series 'Five Days At Memorial'

Five Days At Memorial is the upcoming limited series of Apple TV, with John Ridley and Carlton Cuse set to serve as the showrunners of this show. While a few actors have already been confirmed to portray various roles in the plot, it has been revealed that actor Cornelius Smith Jr. has been recruited to the star cast of this series. The actor has been selected to play one of the major roles of this series. Details about the nature of his role have also been revealed, along with other interesting details about the plot.

Cornelius Smith Jr. set to star in Five Days At Memorial

The series has been based on the novel Five Days At Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink. According to a report by PTI, Cornelius Smith J. has recently joined the star cast alongside Vera Farmiga and Adepero Oduye. Cornelius has been confirmed to portray the role of Dr. Bryant King. His character is said to be one of the few doctors of colour at the hospital, who falls in the middle of a crisis situation at the hospital.

On the other hand, Farmiga will be seen playing the character of Dr. Anna Pou, who is the doctor on duty and Oduye will be seen portraying the role of Karen Wynn, who is the nurse manager of the hospital’s intensive care unit. The plot of this series depicts the fallout of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the United States in 2005. Over 1800 people lost their lives due to the hurricane, which hit several states in the country. The massive number of victims had put the hospitals and other healthcare systems in the country in a state of crisis.

Cornelius Smith Jr. is best known for his role of ‘Marcus Walker’ in the popular show Scandal that aired in 2015. He has also worked in a handful of other TV shows and films during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Major Crimes, All My Children, Whitney, Seberg among others.