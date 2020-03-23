Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Kumail Nanjiani And Isa Rae's 'Lovebirds' Moves To Netflix

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 338,448 people worldwide and has now reached the USA, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to a reported 35,418 cases, which have been recorded. Government officials are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus and have announced the lockdown of restaurants, schools and theatres, which has taken a severe hit on the local businesses.

In the wake of the pandemic, the filmmakers of the US have decided to postpone the release of their projects, as the number of Coronavirus cases being recorded is increasing minute by minute. However, it seems like the makers of Kumail Nanjiani’s Lovebirds had no option but to release the film on Netflix. Here are the details:

Kumail Nanjiani's Lovebirds moves to Netflix amidst Coronavirus

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's upcoming comedy The Lovebirds will be moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures, as the theatres in the US are closed temporarily due to Coronavirus pandemic. As reported by leading news daily, the Michael Showalter directorial was set to hit the theatres in the US on April 3 but will now premiere on Netflix. Reportedly, Netflix will soon announce the premiere date for the film, which was expected to have its world premiere at the now-cancelled South By Southwest festival.

Many studios, which had had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread, shutting down thousands of movie theatres across the country for weeks. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Helmed by Michael Showalter, Lovebirds features Nanjiani and Rae as a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery. The movie also stars Anna Kamp and Kyle Bornheimer.

