Katy Perry Puts On Surgical Gloves During Shopping Trip Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

Katy Perry was recently spotted sporting surgical gloves while on a little shopping trip. For those of you who are not aware of this, Katy Perry and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. The couple is taking all the necessary measures to protect themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Perry uses surgical gloves amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a state of panic globally. This ongoing pandemic has already caused 14,000 deaths across the globe and has affected 337,570 globally. Even the entertainment industry has come to a standstill due to the virus. Many celebrities have gone into a self-quarantine mode to protect themselves.

Also read | Katy Perry Shares #stayhomeclub Picture As She Munches On Pickles; See Post

Recently, pop star Katy Perry was spotted for a little shopping trip at a pharmacy. In the photos that have surfaced online, Katy Perry is sporting surgical gloves to protect herself from the COVID-19 virus. In these pictures, Katy has donned a grey sweatshirt and black yoga pants. The pop star is also sporting a pair of black sunglasses. She is holding her shopping bag with a pair of surgical gloves.

Also read | Katy Perry's Whopping Net Worth Is Everyone's 'Teenage Dream'; Details

Katy Perry seems to be taking extra care amidst this pandemic to protect herself and her baby. The Teenage Dream singer is expecting her child with boyfriend and actor Orlando Bloom. According to a media portal’s report, the Dark Horse recently cut short her work trip to Australia due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The report further suggests that last week, Perry’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom also returned from Prague to the U.S. to be with his pop star girlfriend. The couple is taking all the necessary precautions since Katy Perry is due in summer 2020.

Also read | Katy Perry Wins The Long-running 'Dark Horse' Plagiarism Lawsuit Against Rapper Flame

Also read | Gujarat Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases; Total Number Jumps To 29: Official

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.