COVID-19: Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Reveals Extreme Side-effects Of Chloroquine Intake

Tom Hanks, along with his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 11 while they were in Australia for work. Hanks was in Australia for Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, whereas Wilson performed at Sydney's iconic Opera House. The couple spent a week in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Australia.

After their discharge from the medical facility, Hanks and Wilson, 63, continued to self-quarantine at a rented home in Australia and returned to the US on March 28.

Talking about the symptoms, Rita Wilson said that she felt 'completely nauseous, had achy muscles, vertigo and couldn't walk' after taking the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for the treatment. Talking to CBS, Rita Wilson said that she also lost her sense of taste and smell when she was suffering from COVID-19.

'I think people have to very considerate of that drug,' Wilson said as she added, 'We don't know if it's helpful'. Explaining the 'extreme side-effects', Wilson said that she is still unsure whether it was the drug worked for her or probably it was just time for fever to go down.

ICMR Says HCQ Shall Be Used As Preventive Healthcare, Not COVID-19 Treatment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine or HCQ should be used as prophylaxis (preventive healthcare) to prevent the novel Coronavirus and not as a treatment for COVID-19. HCQ, a common anti-malarial drug has been, in some quarters, touted as a possible “miracle drug” in the fight against COVID-19.

Raman R Ganagakhedkar, Head Scientist, ICMR, told ANI, "Two trials were conducted aborad. The trails were not good enough. So, we thought if it needs to be used in our country, it should be used as prophylaxis, and not as a treatment. We have decided that if it reduces the chances of COVID-19 among doctors and their contacts, then we will advise it to others. The results of the effect of HCQ in them is yet to come."

(With agency inputs)

