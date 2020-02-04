Courteney Cox Learns To Play Alicia Keys' 'Underdog' With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

From producing several shows in the west to making cameo appearances on television, Courteney Cox is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the western entertainment industry. Courteney Cox is also considered as a social media celebrity, as the actor keeps her fans updated with BTS pictures, funny videos and online game sessions. Recently, Courteney Cox shared a video of herself singing the song, Underdog.

Also Read | 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Actor Matthew Perry Is Finally Home After Being Hospitalised For Three Months

Courteney Cox and her boyfriend perform Underdog

It seems like Courteney Cox, who joined Instagram last year, is seemingly at the top of her social media game, as the actor has a knack for entertaining her audience offscreen too. Courteney, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself and boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

In the video, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid were playing the instruments, as they groove to the tunes of Alicia Keys' famous chartbuster, Underdog. While Courteney can be seen acing a piano, David McDaid is seen playing the guitar in the video shared.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Turns 50, Celebrates The Night With Her 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Gang And Ex-husband Brad Pitt

With the picture shared, Courteney mentioned that the song was co-written and co-produced by Johnny McDaid. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Did Vicky Kaushal Hint At Moving On From Rumoured Ex Harleen Sethi With F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reference?

Courteney Cox's last supper with her 'FRIENDS'

Recently, Courteney Cox took to her official Instagram handle to share two throwback pictures from the sets of FRIENDS. As seen in the picture shared, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox can be seen posing for a happy picture, while enjoying their last supper together on the sets of FRIENDS. The actor mentioned that the picture was clicked on January 23, 2004, the last day of the shoot.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Has Come A Long Way Since F.R.I.E.N.D.S; here Are Her List Of Achievements

(Promo Image: Courteney Cox Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.