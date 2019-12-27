Jennifer Aniston Has Come A Long Way Since F.R.I.E.N.D.S;here Are Her List Of Achievements

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the most iconic sitcoms which is loved by its fans despite decades passing by. All the characters from the sitcom are considered iconic and all the fans of the sitcom might instantly remember Rachel Green from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, played by Jennifer Aniston who recently took the internet by storm after opening an account on Instagram. Jennifer is an American actress, film producer, and businesswoman. She is the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, who began working as an actress at an early age. Best known as Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, she has had a great career trajectory so far.

Here are some of the awards and achievements received by Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer has had a great body of work with several box office hits as well as critically lauded films. Aniston has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Golden Globe Award nominations, and nine SAG Award nominations for her role in Friends. From the mentioned nominations, she has won one of each. She also garnered one additional Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her guest appearance in 30 Rock, while her performances in the film Cake and The Morning Show each earned her a Golden Globe and a SAG Award nomination. She was also nominated for a Golden Globes for producing The Morning Show.

Aniston's most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films comprise Office Space (1999), The Good Girl (2002), Bruce Almighty (2003), Friends with Money (2006), The Break-Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Just Go with It (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), We're the Millers (2013), and Dumplin' (2018).

Aniston is also one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood as of 2018. She has been on the Forbes Top-Earning Actors' (female) list for 15 years, every year since 2001 and since then she has also been on its Celebrity 100 list (based on earnings and fame), topping it in 2003. According to Forbes, in October 2007, Aniston was the top-selling celebrity face of the entertainment industry.

