Courteney Cox Reveals Similarities She Shares With Her On-screen Character Monica

Monica Geller is known for being extremely organized and a cleanliness freak, but is Courteney Cox anything like her?. Courteney Cox while on The Drew Barrymore Show spoke about the similarities she shared with her on-screen persona of Monica Geller.

How similar is Courteney Cox to Monica Geller?

Courteney Cox on a talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore while talking about her character Monica Geller said that she was a “pretty neat” person just like her character Monica from FRIENDS. The actor said that she had also recently posted a video on her Instagram where she said " Tell me you are a Monica, without telling me your a Monica" and then proceeded to show her extremely organized kitchen shelves. Cox added that she liked her things to be organized and did not like a mess.

Courteney Cox birthday wishes for Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram to wish her FRIENDS' co-star Lisa Kudrow on her birthday. The duo along with their fellow co-star Jennifer Aniston have remained close friends even after the show went off the air. Cox shared a photo with Kudrow and wrote "Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer

I know. Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?."

Courteney Cox's birthday wishes for her boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram and shared an adorable birthday post for her beau Johnny McDaid. The actor shared a photo with her beau from the sets of her show Friends and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention a talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd." Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been in a relationship since 2013. The couple got engaged in 2014, making headlines, but then broke off their engagement due to undisclosed reasons. However, the two are still going strong and have not announced any plans of tying the knot.

Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram

