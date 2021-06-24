Courteney Cox Says 'it Hurt' Being The Only 'FRIENDS' Star Without An Emmy Nomination

Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently revealed that she was hurt when she realized that she was the only cast member of the show who didn’t get nominated for an Emmy award. During its ten-season run, the show won 6 Emmy awards and has been nominated multiple times in different categories for the Primetime Emmys. Jennifer Aniston won the most awards and nominations for her performance in the show.

Courteney Cox admits feeling hurt for being the only cast member of Friends without an Emmy nomination

In a recent interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast, Courteney Cox shared her dismay upon realizing that she had been left out from the Emmy awards nominations. She said, “Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt.” However, Courteney Cox added that she was beaming when other awards ceremonies nominated her for playing the role of Monica. Courtney admitted that the only thing which made her feel good was she getting the Golden Globe for her performance in Cougar Town. More to the point, she said, “And then the only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year [out] - a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me.'”

For the unversed, all the cast members of the show like Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc grabbed an Emmy nomination throughout the run of the show except Courteney Cox. The show got 62 nominations including the categories of Outstanding Guest Actor as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. However, they won only 6 awards in categories like Outstanding Comedy Series in the year 2002, Outstanding Guest Actor in Comedy Series in 2000 and 2003, and Outstanding Direction For A Comedy Series in 1996. As far as the main cast is concerned, Lisa Kudrow won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Support Actor-Female in the year 1998 whereas Jennifer won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor-Female in the year 2002.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.