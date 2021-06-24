Courteney Cox Shares How She Makes Cacio-e-Pepe, Fans Have Fun Reactions

Courteney Cox is being ‘Monica’ in real life as she has been sharing some delicious recipes with her fans, through her Instagram feed. In her recent post, the actor shared a short tutorial of how to make Cacio-e-Pepe; and it has all her fans and friends drooling over it. Take a look at the video and the comments as you read further.

Courteney Cox shares how she makes Cacio-E-Pepe

The FRIENDS actor took to her Instagram feed on June 23, 2021, and shared another video, as she tosses another one of her favourite dishes in the kitchen. The four-ingredient recipe is an authentic Italian dish and quite easy to make. Cox started the video by saying, “I’m going to teach you how to make Cacio-E-Pepe or pepper pasta… pasta with pepper… I don’t know…” and followed it with the video, which had the Dua Lipa song Levitating, playing in the background. As the process ended and Courteney tasted the pasta, she said, “It’s the best,” with a wide grin.

CC kept her caption simple, like all her recipe posts by just adding the name of the dish, the list of ingredients and the steps, to make it. The post has received over 418k likes since it was shared on the social media platform, with some fun reactions from the actor’s fans and friends. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

The actor recently took to her Instagram to wish daughter Coco, on her birthday on June 13, 2021. She uploaded a bunch of quirky pictures and videos with Coco and wished her with a warm message, in her caption. Courteney wrote, “Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much”.

Cox also took to her feed on Sunday, June 20, which was celebrated as Father’s Day 2021. She shared a trio of throwback pictures with her dad and expressed that she missed him. Her caption read, “Happy Father’s Day. Missing my daddy today”.

