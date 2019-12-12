Courteney Cox's Social Media Is An Album Of Throwback Pictures, Here's Proof

Before Friends first came on the television screens, the entire cast of the show was not a household name. The show raised the lead cast, including Courteney Cox, to a never-before-seen level of popularity. Today, Cox is considered to be one of the top actors in Hollywood, and that is all thanks to Monica Geller.

Courteney Cox joined Instagram early this year, and ever since then she has been very active on the platform. She is always seen sharing videos and pictures of her daily chores, family, and even throwback pictures for her Friends fans. Here is a look at some of her best and most loved throwback pictures.

Courteney Cox’s most loved throwback pictures

1. Courteney Cox shared a picture of the entire star-studded cast of her popular American sitcom, Friends on the occasion of the show completing 25 years. Even today, Friends is one of the most popular shows.

2. Courteney Cox wished her dear friend Lisa Kudrow with this still from their show Friends. Dressed at Superwoman and Cat Woman, the picture is from one of the later seasons of the show.

3. Courteney Cox wished her ‘daddy’ on his birthday with a throwback picture featuring a young Cox. We cannot help but appreciate this evergreen beauty.

4. From what looks like a portfolio, Courteney Cox shared this picture of herself earlier this year. Fans were delighted to see the actor sporting shorter hair.

5. Courteney Cox shared this family picture of herself. She is sitting along with her three siblings and her grandmother ‘Mudgie’.

6. Courteney Cox shared this picture of her daughter Coco, who is now a teenager. She funnily even captioned the picture as “#tbt when she used to like me”.

